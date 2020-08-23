Randy Portales LAKE WORTH--Randy Portales, 42, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Azleland Memorial Park. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Biggers Funeral Home. Randy was born July 7, 1978, in Fort Worth. He grew up, graduated high school, and lived in Lake Worth his entire life. Randy was a superintendent for Hillwood Construction Services. In his spare time, he enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with family. SURVIVORS: Parents, Virigilio and Leticia Portales; children, Cole Brock and Kinleigh Logan Portales; siblings, Terry Orlando and Monica Francis Portales; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will all deeply miss him.