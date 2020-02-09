Home

Raney Earl McGregor Obituary
Raney Earl McGregor RIVER OAKS--Raney Earl McGregor, 62, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Baumgardner Funeral Home Chapel. Interment follows in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Baumgardner Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Wife, Billie McGregor; son, Dylan Anderson; daughter, Amanda Wilks and husband, Randy; sisters, Sheila McGregor, Peggy Cox and husband, Donnie, Bette Teague; grandchildren, Gage Wilks, Hailie Wilks; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020
