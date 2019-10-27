|
Ray Dell "Coach" Smith LAKE CHEROKEE--Ray Dell "Coach" Smith, 84, of Lake Cherokee passed away at his home on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, with visitation at 1 p.m., at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, in Longview, 903-753-3373. Followed by dinner at Centre Presbyterian Church, 8531 FM 2011, Longview, Texas, 75603. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com. Ray was born July 1, 1935, in Oklahoma City, Olka., the first of three children born to Randell Franklin Smith and Kathrine Louise Power. Ray spent his youth in Oklahoma, California, and Texas. While living in Dallas in May 1949, he fell victim to polio. He spent the better part of three years recovering in Scottish Rite Hospital. He later went on to accomplish great things in the art field and working with youth. In 1954 he moved to Arlington, Texas. While attending Arlington High School, he met his sweetheart and future wife, Lunita Jo Roberts. They were both 1956 graduates of that school. Ray went to work for the Arlington Daily newspaper in August of 1956. He and Lunita "Nita" married Dec. 6, 1956, and moved to Grand Prairie, Texas. After two years, they moved back to Arlington where both of their sons, Terry Ray and Craig, were born. He went to work for Chance Vought Aircraft in 1958 and worked there until his retirement in April 1993. While working there, he also designed homes and shopping centers for many builders in the Fort Worth-Dallas area. Among these were the Woodland West homes and shopping centers, Homemaker Homes and Historymaker Homes in Arlington. There are also homes in the older part of Longview that he designed. He also did art work, designing the animal cards inside the boxes of Kellogg cereal. In his spare time, Ray coached Optimist football and baseball in Arlington before coaching in the West Texas Pee Wee Association, for a total of 19 years. He also coached basketball through the Boys Club. His Optimist baseball team, the Elks, won the City Championship in 1971. His Optimist football team, the Crow-Dunn-Berry Cowboys, went to the playoffs every year but never won the city championship. His Blue Devils team won championships every year he coached them except one. His basketball team, the Little Sprockets, went to state every year. In 1967 the Optimist Club presented him with the first sportsmanship award to a coach. In 1968 he was nominated as Outstanding Young Man of Arlington. In later years he coached his grown and married sons, Terry and Craig, in men's softball. In April 1992 he and Nita bought a lake home on Lake Cherokee in East Texas outside of Longview. In June 1999 they retired there full time. He quickly, with help from many, started to revamp the Cherokee Fishing Club. He served as president of 11 years while Nita served as secretary. They were very active in many clubs on the lake and also with their church, Centre Presbyterian. In 1989, Ray was diagnosed with post-polio syndrome, which led to his demise. This was a total destruction of the muscles that were not destroyed with the onset of polio. Here again, he met the challenge head on with courage, grace, and dignity all the while trying to shield and prepare his family as he always did. Ray was preceded in his death by his son, Terry Ray (2013); father, Randell Franklin Smith (1976); brother, Ronald Jerry Smith (1976); father-in-law, Wayne Tomlin (1979); nephew. Darrell Attkisson (1988); stepmother, Jozelle (1992); cousin, Viola Dean Barnum (2003); stepfather, Clay Holderby (2004); sister, Sarah Stepan (2005); mother-in-law, Juanita Tomlin (2006); mother, Kathrine Holderby (2007); sister, Beverly Attkisson (2010); brother-in-law, Moe Attkisson (2015); brother-in-law, Archie Williams (2019). SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Nita of Lake Cherokee; son, Craig and wife, Marsha, of Mansfield; daughter-in-law, Dayna of Arlington; grandchildren, Patricia Rene Chapman and husband, Charle, of Burleson, Megan Rae Ortega of Arlington, Dagan Reed, also of Arlington; his great-grandchildren, Dalton Ray Smith, Teagan and Payton Ortega; his sister, Carolyn Williams of Grand Prairie, Texas; brothers, Randy Smith and wife, Debbie, of Pearland, Roland Smith of Webster, Texas, Mike Holderby and wife, Connie, of Burleson, Rick Holderby and wife, Linda, of Holly Lake Ranch; sister-in-law, Pat Perry and husband, Bill, of Arlington, Texas; cousins, Shirley Morris and husband, Bob, of Dallas and Barbara Ann Edwards of Creswell Ore.; eight nephews; and eight nieces. Ray will forever be remembered and missed for his unconditional love, his great stories, and his willingness to help others. He is loved by so many.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019