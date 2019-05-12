|
|
Ray Hustead FORT WORTH--Ray Hustead went home to be with his Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019, after a short illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: was held Thursday, May 9, at South Hills Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Hustead; his oldest brother; and his wife of 32 years, Trudy. SURVIVORS: His wife of 20 years, Earlene; his daughters, Debbie Cavitt (Paul), Charis Hustead, Becky McKinney (Joe) and Mary Beth Bosworth (Tim); eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; as well as his sister, brother and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019