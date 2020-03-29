Home

Ray Kelly

Ray Kelly Obituary
Ray Kelly FORT WORTH--Raymond Kelly, 84, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. SERVICE: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Miracle Ear Foundation at pledge.giftofsound.org or to SavetheChildren.org Ray was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Wichita, Kan., the son of Thomas Edward and Claudyne Kelly. He owned and operated Miracle Ear Hearing Center in Fort Worth for many years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan; daughters, Kathy Stark, Becky Downey, Jolynn Hamann and Dana Barber; sisters, Jeanne Carter and Cheryl Roberts; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020
