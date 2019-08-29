|
|
Ray Kelly Ooten WEATHERFORD -- Ray Kelly Ooten, 87, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 12 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to service at 10 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church, 200 S. Lakeshore Dr., Hudson Oaks, Texas 76087. Ray was born on November 05, 1931 to Richard and Erna Ooten in Oakdale, Tennessee. SURVIVORS: his wife, Janice Ooten; brothers, Roy, James and Gary Ooten and sister, Imogene Reynolds; children, Doyle and wife, Lisa Ooten, Michael and wife, Carrie Kirkman, Pete and wife, Jennifer Walker, Anthony and wife, Kim McNeil; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. WACO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERIES 6623 IH-35 S. 254-662-1051 Waco, Texas 76706
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019