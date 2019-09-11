|
|
Ray Lewis Roberts FORT WORTH--Ray Lewis Roberts, 87, passed to heaven on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at North West Church of Christ. Ray was a former teacher, counselor and principal for the FWISD. He touched the hearts and minds of many students with his guiding hand. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his loving wife, Wanda Roberts; daughters, Linda Turray and Janet Elmore and son-in-law, Ricky Elmore; three grandchildren; two stepgrandsons; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019