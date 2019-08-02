|
Ray Marvin Flory CROWLEY -- Ray Marvin Flory, 86, passed away at home on Monday July 29, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday at Old School Primitive Baptist Church, 1075 N. Little School Rd., Kennedale. Interment: 2 p.m. Saturday at West End Cemetery in Stephenville. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Laurel Land. Ray was born December 6, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Washburn Thomas and Hattie Mae (Frazier) Flory; 4 sisters. SURVIVORS: Ray is survived by his wife, Lena Flory; son, Dennis Flory; daughters, Darla Ledesma and husband, David, Teresa Henry and husband, Dennis; 7 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; brothers, John Flory, Earl Flory and his wife, Fern; and sister, Martha Richards.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2019