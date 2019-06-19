|
Ray Murrell Warren ARLINGTON--Ray M. Warren passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Moore Funeral Home. Born in Paducah, Ky., to Bill and Ruth, Ray moved to Arlington in 1991. He earned a degree in geology from Texas Western College and led a successful 40-year career in risk management. An avid reader in retirement, Ray also spent many hours pursuing the elusive Hole-in-One. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife of 57 years, Kay; sister, Donnette; daughter, Kelly and fiance, Mark; son, Michael and wife, Janie; son, Kyle; grandchildren, Brittney and Kelsey, Nicholas and Mackenzie, and Liam, Elinor and Benjamin.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019