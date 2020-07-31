Ryan Robert Barber COLORADO SPRINGS -- Ryan Robert Barber, 48, passed away July 16, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Sat., Aug. 1, Good Shepherd Anglican Church, 3500 Fall Creek Hwy., Acton, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. Ryan was born on November 13, 1972, to Ray and Marti Barber in Ft. Worth, Texas. Ryan went to high school at Grapevine High School and graduated in 1992. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Applied Sciences Degree from The University of North Texas. Ryan worked as a Project Manager/Estimator for Dynalectric San Diego and San Francisco for six years, and subsequently in Colorado Springs for Envision Telecom. Ryan was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Cullen Barber, 33, in 2004. SURVIVORS: His parents, Ray and Marti; uncle, Steve Crouch; three aunts, Linda Makranczy, Nancy Morris, and Robin Crouch; and eight first cousins.