Rayburn R. Bielss Sr. FORT WORTH--Rayburn R. Bielss Sr., 99, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in his name to the . Rayburn was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a retired postman, and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of North Richland Hills. Rayburn was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ruby. SURVIVORS: Sons, David Splawn (Kerstin) and Rayburn R. Bielss Jr. (Elaine); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019