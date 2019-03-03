Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Rayburn R. Bielss Sr. FORT WORTH--Rayburn R. Bielss Sr., 99, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in his name to the . Rayburn was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a retired postman, and a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of North Richland Hills. Rayburn was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ruby. SURVIVORS: Sons, David Splawn (Kerstin) and Rayburn R. Bielss Jr. (Elaine); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019
