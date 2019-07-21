Raymond A. Bartlett MILLSAP--After losing his battle with congestive heart failure, Raymond "Ray" Alton Bartlett passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. SERVICE: He will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Raymond was born Dec. 16, 1935, and grew up in Bangor, Maine. As a young man, Raymond was best known to his friends, fellow classmates and family for his athleticism in sports and stern personality. Throughout his life, Ray had three careers starting with serving 20 years for our country in the U.S. Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War. He was then employed with UPS for 20 years, driving countless and amazing routes. If you saw the brown UPS truck drive by, it was him. With his love of driving, he ended his career with Autobahn, where he worked another 20 years driving around in a fancy BMW, meeting and conversing with awesome people around the DFW Metroplex. He was never one to turn down a trip to the casino and was always there providing love, support and sometimes inappropriate advice to his family. Our Ray, Dad, Poppy, Grandpa is greatly loved and will be missed every day. We love you and know you're playing the slot machines with the angels. Raymond was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; his father, Alton; his sisters, Naomi and Geraldine; and his son, Jon. SURVIVORS: Ray is survived by his loving wife of more than 35 years, Sonja; their sons, Keith, Terry, Steven, Darryl and Daniel; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren . . . Oh, and we can't forget Dolly.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019