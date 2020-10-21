Raymond David Wilson

October 1, 1933 - October 19, 2020

Alvarado, Texas - Raymond David "Tuffy" Wilson, 87, a retired car dealer, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Harvest Senior Living Center in Roanoke, Texas, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Justin, Texas. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery in Ft. Worth following the service. Visitation: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Justin.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideons International for Bible distribution.

Raymond was born in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 1, 1933. Raymond was a longtime member of Fielder Road Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his wife, Lou Wilson.

Survivors: Son, Kenneth Ray Wilson; daughters, Renae Aycock and husband, Robert, Tammy Kiefer and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Ashley, Allison, Andrea, Chealsey, Tammy, Matthew, and Evan; great-grandchildren, Justice, McKinley, Job, Royce, Wilson, MJ, Sophie, and Mercy.







