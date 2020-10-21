1/1
Raymond David Wilson
1933 - 2020
Raymond David Wilson
October 1, 1933 - October 19, 2020
Alvarado, Texas - Raymond David "Tuffy" Wilson, 87, a retired car dealer, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Harvest Senior Living Center in Roanoke, Texas, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Justin, Texas. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery in Ft. Worth following the service. Visitation: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Justin.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideons International for Bible distribution.
Raymond was born in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 1, 1933. Raymond was a longtime member of Fielder Road Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by his wife, Lou Wilson.
Survivors: Son, Kenneth Ray Wilson; daughters, Renae Aycock and husband, Robert, Tammy Kiefer and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Ashley, Allison, Andrea, Chealsey, Tammy, Matthew, and Evan; great-grandchildren, Justice, McKinley, Job, Royce, Wilson, MJ, Sophie, and Mercy.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:30 - 08:30 PM
First Baptist Church
OCT
22
Funeral
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
