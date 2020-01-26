|
Raymond Dean Hughes ARLINGTON--Raymond Dean Hughes, 64, of Arlington passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: Mansfield Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Blessing. Dean was born in Dallas on Jan. 1, 1956, the son of Edward and Vera Hughes. He married Belinda Kay Perry on July 12, 1978, in Mansfield. He worked for Baxter Hospital Supply 12 years after which he became a devoted and dedicated stay-at-home dad and husband. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vivian Hughes. SURVIVORS: His wife, Belinda Perry Hughes; children, Christopher Hughes and wife, Jennifer, Stephanie Segelstrom and husband, Tyler; grandchildren, Ethan, Parker, Elaine, Emmalyn, and Greyson; brother, Earl Hughes; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Sue McClendon and husband, Mike, Lisa Gail Thompson and husband, David, and Lori Lynn Ogden and husband, Jeff; and numerous extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020