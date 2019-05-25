|
Raymond Earl Smith CROWLEY--Raymond Earl Smith went to be with The Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Crowley, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m.. at the Boulevard Baptist Church in Burleson, Texas. Raymond was born Feb. 7, 1944, in Kountze, Texas. He was the son of Johnny and Gladys Smith. He was the pastor of Fundamental Baptist Church for 31 years in Alvarado, Texas. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Smith; and his sister, Alliebelle Nichols. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory are his lovely wife of 54 years, Kathryn Ann Smith; his sons, Tim Smith and his wife, Christina, and Stephen Smith and his wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Spencer and Sierra; brother, Leroy Smith and his wife, Mary; and his sisters, Johnnie Mae Armstrong and Edith Jenkins.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 25, 2019