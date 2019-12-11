|
|
Raymond "Mickey" Francis Parr HURST--Raymond "Mickey" Francis Parr, 87, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Michael Catholic Community in Bedford. Interment follows in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst with a prayer vigil to begin at 7 p.m. Mickey was born in Fort Worth on May 11, 1932. He graduated from Birdville High School where he was an accomplished boxer, having won the regional Golden Gloves high school division in the Lightweight Class. After high school, Mickey served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict abord the U.S.S. Manchester. He worked as a home builder in the Fort Worth area for most of his career. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019