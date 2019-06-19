|
Raymond Glenn McFarland ARLINGTON--Raymond Glenn McFarland of Arlington, Texas, at the age of 86 passed from this life on Saturday, June 15, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Clear Creek Cemetery, Bangs, Texas. SURVIVORS: Wife, Earlene McFarland; daughter, Sharon Love and husband, David; son, Stephen McFarland; grandchildren, Zachary Zeiller and wife, Vanessa, Marcus Zeiller, Austin McFarland and wife, Rebekah, Nicholas McFarland, Conner McFarland, Franklin Love and Matthew Love; brother, Warren McFarland and wife, Nancy; cousin, Millard Goad and wife, Barbara; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 19, 2019