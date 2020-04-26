|
Raymond Howell KENNEDALE--Raymond Howell, 87, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home in Kennedale, Texas, surrounded by the ones he loved. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: After Covid-19 subsides and bans are lifted, there will be a celebration of life so family and friends can join in his honor. He was cremated at Simple Cremations in Fort Worth. Raymond was born to Edwin Louis Howell and Ruth Elizabeth Hinson on Dec. 9, 1932, in Caryville, Fla. He became a member of the U.S. Air Force at the age of 21 where he soon met his wife, Chantal, when he was stationed in France. They got married in 1957 and have been married for 63 years. He became a captain in the United States Air Force and retired as a military veteran. He then worked as a pilot for American Airlines and became a captain there also. Raymond had many roles. Aside from being a pilot, he was also involved in real estate. He was an entrepreneur. He loved to fish. Crappie fishing with a cane pole at his favorite honey hole was one of his favorite things to do. He also enjoyed hunting. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Raymond was truly loved and respected by his friends and family. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Chantal; his children and their families, Chantal Carey and husband, William Carey, Edmond Howell and wife, Katherine Howell, Louis Howell and wife, Janis Howell. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Chantal Bourcier and husband, Jason Bourcier, Preston Howell and Ashley Howell. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Burnsed, who still resides in his home state of Florida; along with many other nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020