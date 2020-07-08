Raymond James Freeman KELLER--Raymond James Freeman, 88, of Keller, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. VISITATION: 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Funeral follows. Burial: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery where military honors will be presented at a private graveside service. SURVIVORS: Raymond is survived by his sons, David Freeman and wife, Sage, Michael Freeman and wife, Alison; numerous grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.