Raymond "Ray" Lee Morris SPRINGTOWN--Raymond "Ray" Lee Morris passed on to heaven in the comfort of his home on Friday, March 20, 2020, after a valiant nine-year battle against cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Due to the COVID-19 virus regulations, a celebration of life will be held at a later date at Biggers Funeral Home. Viewing: Raymond will lie in state from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Home for public viewing. Funeral: A private funeral will be held at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ray's name to the (stjude.org), 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ray was born June 8, 1957, and grew up in Haltom City. He graduated from Haltom High School in 1975 and joined the Air Force on March 2, 1977, and served until Aug. 1, 1981, with a rank of sergeant. He graduated from LeTourneau University with a Bachelor's in Business Administration in 2004 and Intercontinental University with a Master's in Information Technology in 2005 while working at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth. Ray married the love of his life, Deana, on Sept. 16, 2006, in Maui, Hawaii. He retired from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corporation in Fort Worth on June 30, 2012, after 30 years of service. Ray loved to joke and always had a smile on his face. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Ray Morris. SURVIVORS: Ray is survived by his wife, Deana Morris; daughter, Brandy Goodman and her husband, Chris; son, Paul Morris; stepdaughter, Lindsey Brittain; stepson, Jared Brittain and his wife, Paige; granddaughters, Madison, Payton, and Emerson; grandsons, Keagan, Grayson, and Ford; mother, Evelyn Ann Leggett; sister, Carol Pennington; nieces, Ashley Lauderdale and her husband, Nick, and Becky Pennington; great-nephews, Caidren, Rylan, Sawyer, and Finley; additional extended family. He will also be missed by his beloved miniature schnauzer, Jax.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 23, 2020