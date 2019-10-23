Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Tomerlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Leon Tomerlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Leon Tomerlin Obituary
Raymond Leon Tomerlin WATAUGA--Raymond Leon Tomerlin, 72, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Oasis Community Worship Center. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Raymond was born May 16, 1947, to Louie and Bobbie Tomerlin in Chattanooga, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his father, Louie Tomerlin; and sister, Ruth Fraizer. SURVIVORS: Mother, Bobbie Tomerlin; wife, Debbie Jean Tomerlin; son, Shaun Tomerlin; daughter, Christina Tomerlin Ensminger and husband, Daniel; granddaughter, Kaileigh Martin; stepgranddaughter, Ashley Ensminger; siblings, Richard Frazier and wife, Yvonne, of Austin, Roland "Bo" Tomerlin and wife, Cindy, of Tucson, Ariz., and Betty Jean Atkinson and husband, Lee, of Austin; and multiple nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More