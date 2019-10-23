|
Raymond Leon Tomerlin WATAUGA--Raymond Leon Tomerlin, 72, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Oasis Community Worship Center. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Raymond was born May 16, 1947, to Louie and Bobbie Tomerlin in Chattanooga, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his father, Louie Tomerlin; and sister, Ruth Fraizer. SURVIVORS: Mother, Bobbie Tomerlin; wife, Debbie Jean Tomerlin; son, Shaun Tomerlin; daughter, Christina Tomerlin Ensminger and husband, Daniel; granddaughter, Kaileigh Martin; stepgranddaughter, Ashley Ensminger; siblings, Richard Frazier and wife, Yvonne, of Austin, Roland "Bo" Tomerlin and wife, Cindy, of Tucson, Ariz., and Betty Jean Atkinson and husband, Lee, of Austin; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019