Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Arlington Chapel
1221 East Division St
Arlington, TX 76011
(817) 548-1791
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Mart Evans Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Mart Evans Sr. Obituary
Raymond Mart Evans Sr. ARLINGTON--Raymond Mart Evans Sr., 86, was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Tecumseh, Okla., to parents, Everett and Ruby Evans. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Lamar Baptist Church. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel. Raymond grew up in Seminole, Okla., and graduated from Varnum High School, where he met his wife of 64 years, Georgia Rose Evans. Raymond served his country in the Army. He finished his degree when the couple moved to Texas in 1956. He began his engineering career with Texas Instruments and retired from both TI and Motorola. Raymond was a strong Christian man and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Georgia; daughters; Kim Sommerville and husband, Leland, and Tena Phelps and husband, Chris; son, Raymond "Marty" Jr. and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Clint and Chet Sommerville, Shelby and Conner Phelps, Kelcie Dao, Kacie and Diana Evans; and nine great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now