|
|
Raymond Mart Evans Sr. ARLINGTON--Raymond Mart Evans Sr., 86, was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Tecumseh, Okla., to parents, Everett and Ruby Evans. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Lamar Baptist Church. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Greenwood-Arlington Chapel. Raymond grew up in Seminole, Okla., and graduated from Varnum High School, where he met his wife of 64 years, Georgia Rose Evans. Raymond served his country in the Army. He finished his degree when the couple moved to Texas in 1956. He began his engineering career with Texas Instruments and retired from both TI and Motorola. Raymond was a strong Christian man and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Georgia; daughters; Kim Sommerville and husband, Leland, and Tena Phelps and husband, Chris; son, Raymond "Marty" Jr. and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Clint and Chet Sommerville, Shelby and Conner Phelps, Kelcie Dao, Kacie and Diana Evans; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019