Raymond Razo WEATHERFORD--Raymond Razo passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020, due to long-term health issues. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday in Independence Chapel, Greenwood Mausoleum. Raymond was born Jan. 23, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife of over 20 years, Elena Razo; sister, Josie Woodard; children and their families, Ray Razo and fiancee, Cheryl Hattaway, Cindy Razo, Alicia and John Pierce and Robert Razo; stepdaughters and families, Bonitta and James Tyler, Lonitta and James Dysart, and Melissa and Josh Russell; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews. He was loved by many.