Raymond "Ray" Reyero Jr. HALTOM CITY--Raymond "Ray" Reyero Jr., 79, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Face mask required and social distancing. Ray was born Aug. 10, 1940, in Fort Worth to Ramon and Manuela Reyero. He graduated from Technical High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After his service, he returned to Fort Worth and worked at Montgomery Wards where he met and married Mary Lou Guereca. They had two children, Michelle and Greg. He retired from General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin after 33 years as a mechanic on fighter jets. Ray enjoyed working on engines, golfing, dancing with Mary Lou, and watching his children grow. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Manuela Reyero; five brothers, Frank, Raul, Ellis, Daniel and Richard; two sisters, Ester Spiess and Elena Maldonado; also numerous members of his Guereca family. SURVIVORS: Wife of 54 years, Mary Lou of Haltom City; daughter, Michelle Reyero of Fort Worth; son, Greg Reyero (Suzann) of Decatur; sisters, Betel Zuniga of Alabama and Florita Rutiaga of California; grandchildren, Anna Reyero, Adam Reyero, Colby Berg, Chase Berg; the Reyero and Guereca families; and friends.