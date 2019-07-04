Home

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Blue Mound Park
Raymond Scott Williams Obituary
Raymond Scott Williams BLUE MOUND -- Raymond Scott Williams, 44, passed away June 29, 2019 due to heart issues. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Blue Mound Park. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Raymond was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Adam Williams; and grandparents. Raymond is remembered with love by his family and friends SURVIVORS: Soulmate, Denise Rawleigh; wife, Wendy Williams; sons, Jack Edward Allen Williams and Raymond Scott Williams, Jr.; parents, Barbara Williams and Raymond Neal Williams; sisters, Raymona Virginia Scales and Miranda Dawn Williams; uncles, Michael Jarrett, David and Merle Williams; aunts, Mary Carolyn Mervyn and Betty Harden; and numerous cousins; nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 4, 2019
