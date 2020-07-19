Raymond Wayne Allen Jr. FORT WORTH--Raymond Wayne Allen Jr. was born in San Diego, Calif., on Nov. 4, 1966, and passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: A private gathering of his immediate family occurred before his cremation. Memorial Service: will be held at a later time. Raymond Wayne Allen Jr. served in the United States Army as a chemical operations specialist and was stationed in Germany during the years 1987 through 1990. He had a Sharpshooter Badge with M16 Rifle and Expert Badge with M60 Machine Gun BAR. He was a renaissance man at his core, and enjoyed kayaking, tattooing, drawing, writing, reading, music, mechanical work, travel and playing the guitar. He was always creating something, working on something. All of life was a work in progress, and he carved beauty from the ordinary. He liked to make people laugh, and he loved spending time with his family. Tattooing was his passion, and he happily achieved his dream of opening a tattoo shop at the age of 50. He enjoyed traveling to the state of Minnesota where his wife's family was from, to Cozumel and Playa del Carmen in Mexico, to the mountains of Colorado and to the Florida Gulf Coast with his family. And all agree that Luna was his best friend. He will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his father, Raymond Wayne Allen Sr.; his mother, Marcia Wise Allen; his wife, Alissa Kyllander Allen; his sons, Anthony Drew Allen and Dilyn Rain Allen; his daughters, Jordan Paje Allen and Saige Lee Allen; his brothers, Steven Allen and Russell (Sunshine) Allen; his stepsisters, Hollie (Christopher) Magnuson and Cindy (David) Domenico; his father-in-law, Steve Kyllander; his mother-in-law, Linda Kyllander; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Joy Allen, and his brother-in law, Chadlee Kyllander.