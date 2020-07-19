Still having trouble wrapping my head around this. Cousin... though distance separated us, I'm truly thankful we were able to reconnect over the last several years. The words of your children show me that you never changed, you were still the funny, deep thinking, artistic soul that I grew up with. I will never forget the nights on Cheryl Ave when you gathered that bag of rocks, convinced me to climb up the tree with you and bomb the neighbors tin roof. Omg....we were laughing so hard, we were on a mission! It was great until the second night when we heard that click of the shotgun and he made us climb down. I was crying, you were defiant till the end. Though you were only 3 months older, I idolized you. Who could ever forget snipe hunting either?
You will be so missed by so many. Who will I have those long phone conversations with while I'm traveling. I take solace in knowing that where you are now, you will be in charge of the Arts Program. You will create beauty eternally and I will meet up with you again one day.
Alissa, Anthony, Rusty, Uncle Raymond....my deepest sympathies in the loss of Wayne.
