1/1
Raymond Wayne Allen Jr.
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Wayne Allen Jr. FORT WORTH--Raymond Wayne Allen Jr. was born in San Diego, Calif., on Nov. 4, 1966, and passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. SERVICE: A private gathering of his immediate family occurred before his cremation. Memorial Service: will be held at a later time. Raymond Wayne Allen Jr. served in the United States Army as a chemical operations specialist and was stationed in Germany during the years 1987 through 1990. He had a Sharpshooter Badge with M16 Rifle and Expert Badge with M60 Machine Gun BAR. He was a renaissance man at his core, and enjoyed kayaking, tattooing, drawing, writing, reading, music, mechanical work, travel and playing the guitar. He was always creating something, working on something. All of life was a work in progress, and he carved beauty from the ordinary. He liked to make people laugh, and he loved spending time with his family. Tattooing was his passion, and he happily achieved his dream of opening a tattoo shop at the age of 50. He enjoyed traveling to the state of Minnesota where his wife's family was from, to Cozumel and Playa del Carmen in Mexico, to the mountains of Colorado and to the Florida Gulf Coast with his family. And all agree that Luna was his best friend. He will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his father, Raymond Wayne Allen Sr.; his mother, Marcia Wise Allen; his wife, Alissa Kyllander Allen; his sons, Anthony Drew Allen and Dilyn Rain Allen; his daughters, Jordan Paje Allen and Saige Lee Allen; his brothers, Steven Allen and Russell (Sunshine) Allen; his stepsisters, Hollie (Christopher) Magnuson and Cindy (David) Domenico; his father-in-law, Steve Kyllander; his mother-in-law, Linda Kyllander; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Joy Allen, and his brother-in law, Chadlee Kyllander.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Fort Worth
6455 Hilltop Drive, Suite 105
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
8178385100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 18, 2020
Still having trouble wrapping my head around this. Cousin... though distance separated us, I'm truly thankful we were able to reconnect over the last several years. The words of your children show me that you never changed, you were still the funny, deep thinking, artistic soul that I grew up with. I will never forget the nights on Cheryl Ave when you gathered that bag of rocks, convinced me to climb up the tree with you and bomb the neighbors tin roof. Omg....we were laughing so hard, we were on a mission! It was great until the second night when we heard that click of the shotgun and he made us climb down. I was crying, you were defiant till the end. Though you were only 3 months older, I idolized you. Who could ever forget snipe hunting either?
You will be so missed by so many. Who will I have those long phone conversations with while I'm traveling. I take solace in knowing that where you are now, you will be in charge of the Arts Program. You will create beauty eternally and I will meet up with you again one day.
Alissa, Anthony, Rusty, Uncle Raymond....my deepest sympathies in the loss of Wayne.
Kim Bruton
July 17, 2020
Sending my heartfelt love to you Alissa and Saige, from England. Morganna and Guinevere send their respect too. So sad xx
July 16, 2020
I am sooo sorry to hear this. Prayers go out to all of you.
Pamela Steele
July 16, 2020
What a beautiful obituary. ❤ Rayne was one of a kind. He always made me laugh and he was the most interested people I've ever known.I always enjoyed talking with him. It was a pleasure to know him. he will be missed. Until we meet again my friend. Love always, Missy
Mary Foley
July 15, 2020
We had some good times running the roads together in the 80s....then you married my sister and became Family. Will never forget you.
Antony Thomas
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved