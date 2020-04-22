Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for R.E. McElroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R.E. "Benny" McElroy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R.E. "Benny" McElroy Obituary
R.E. "Benny" McElroy ARLINGTON -- R.E. "Benny" McElroy, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: A graveside service for Benny's family only is set for Thursday, April 23rd at 11:00 a.m., Emerald Hills Memorial Park, Kennedale, Texas. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. MEMORIALS: Donations in Benny's name may be made to . Benny was born on September 28, 1931 in Sweetwater, Texas to Richard Daniel and Kate (Wells) McElroy. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Gladys, Ruby and Mae, and brothers Leach and Walter. Benny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Billye, two sons, Richard McElroy and wife Rebecca and Michael McElroy and wife Kelli, two daughters, Melinda Esco and husband Mark, and Sally Barnes. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Kate Horne (Tim), Colin McElroy (Brittany), Elissa Curry, Kyle Esco (Michelle), Kendall Biggs (Nick), Megan Thompson (Cory), Patrick McElroy (fiancée Ashleigh), Anthony English, Dillon Barnes and Caitlyn Sorrells (Michael) as well as fifteen great-grandchildren with one on the way.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -