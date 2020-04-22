|
R.E. "Benny" McElroy ARLINGTON -- R.E. "Benny" McElroy, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: A graveside service for Benny's family only is set for Thursday, April 23rd at 11:00 a.m., Emerald Hills Memorial Park, Kennedale, Texas. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. MEMORIALS: Donations in Benny's name may be made to . Benny was born on September 28, 1931 in Sweetwater, Texas to Richard Daniel and Kate (Wells) McElroy. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Gladys, Ruby and Mae, and brothers Leach and Walter. Benny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Billye, two sons, Richard McElroy and wife Rebecca and Michael McElroy and wife Kelli, two daughters, Melinda Esco and husband Mark, and Sally Barnes. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Kate Horne (Tim), Colin McElroy (Brittany), Elissa Curry, Kyle Esco (Michelle), Kendall Biggs (Nick), Megan Thompson (Cory), Patrick McElroy (fiancée Ashleigh), Anthony English, Dillon Barnes and Caitlyn Sorrells (Michael) as well as fifteen great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020