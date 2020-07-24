1/1
Reba Jean Engelman
Reba Jean Kinsey Engelman EULESS -- Reba Jean Kinsey Engelman passed away after struggling with dementia, she passed away in Richland Hills on July 19, 2020. SERVICE: 4 p.m. Sat., Jul. 25 at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 6605 Pleasant Run Rd., Colleyville, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crown of Life Lutheran CHurch in her memory. Born in Henderson, Texas, she later moved to Fort Worth and fell in love with her Handley High School sweetheart, Milburn. They were married for 60 years with three children and traveled the globe. Reba enjoyed her family, church, gardening, sewing, and entertaining. She always reminisced about the years she lived in Canada with her husband while he established Bell Canada. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evert Milburn Engelman; son, Evert Milburn Engelman Jr; parents, Roy and Opal Kinsey; sisters, Bonnie Montes and Joyce Lucaric. SURVIVORS: Katrina Donnelly and husband, Ed; son, Mark Engelman; granddaughter, Rachel Cameron; grandsons, Jake Donnelly, Ryan Engelman and Matthew Engelman; and great-grandchildren, Riley Hopkins, Caitlynn Cameron and Brendan Cameron; sister, Vickie Griffin.

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
04:00 PM
Crown of Life Lutheran Church
July 24, 2020
