Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Singletary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba L. Singletary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba L. Singletary Obituary
Reba L. Singletary BEDFORD--Reba L. Singletary, 95, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Mount Olivet. Reba Singletary was born March 11, 1924, to William E. Rickard and Mattie Lou Rickard in Fort Worth, Texas. Mrs. Singletary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was in retail sales at Stripling & Cox and attended Heritage Church of Christ. Reba was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, William Bryan Singletary; daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Jack Levinson. SURVIVORS: Son, Mark Singletary (Lori) of Fort Worth; daughter, Kay Newberry (George) of Tyler; grandchildren, Melissa Conkle and Darin Mosley of Fort Worth, Andy (Kara) and Brad (Kate) Newberry of Tyler, Missy Sundeen (Sandy) of Hico, Amy Sinnwell (Matthew) of Keller; great-grandchildren, Kristin Stroud (James), Jordan Conkle (Chelsea), Tayler Harrell (Taz), Claire Perkins (Collin), Garrett, Preston, Lilly Katherine, Anna Leigh, Georgia Newberry, Ashton Stout, Autry, Addisyn Clark, Sadie, Rhys, Cohen and Cullen Sinnwell, Britta Robertson; great-great-grandchildren, Bailey, Cassidy, Cameron Williams, Maegan, Anthony, Cameron Stroud, Braxton and Chloe Conkle; special family friend, Jeanne McQueen; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to VITAS Health Care; their nurses, CNAs Ida, and Anntawanna; and Reba's sitters, Barbara, Joyce and Leticia.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -