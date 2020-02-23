|
Reba L. Singletary BEDFORD--Reba L. Singletary, 95, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Mount Olivet. Reba Singletary was born March 11, 1924, to William E. Rickard and Mattie Lou Rickard in Fort Worth, Texas. Mrs. Singletary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was in retail sales at Stripling & Cox and attended Heritage Church of Christ. Reba was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, William Bryan Singletary; daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Jack Levinson. SURVIVORS: Son, Mark Singletary (Lori) of Fort Worth; daughter, Kay Newberry (George) of Tyler; grandchildren, Melissa Conkle and Darin Mosley of Fort Worth, Andy (Kara) and Brad (Kate) Newberry of Tyler, Missy Sundeen (Sandy) of Hico, Amy Sinnwell (Matthew) of Keller; great-grandchildren, Kristin Stroud (James), Jordan Conkle (Chelsea), Tayler Harrell (Taz), Claire Perkins (Collin), Garrett, Preston, Lilly Katherine, Anna Leigh, Georgia Newberry, Ashton Stout, Autry, Addisyn Clark, Sadie, Rhys, Cohen and Cullen Sinnwell, Britta Robertson; great-great-grandchildren, Bailey, Cassidy, Cameron Williams, Maegan, Anthony, Cameron Stroud, Braxton and Chloe Conkle; special family friend, Jeanne McQueen; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to VITAS Health Care; their nurses, CNAs Ida, and Anntawanna; and Reba's sitters, Barbara, Joyce and Leticia.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020