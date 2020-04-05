|
|
Rebecca Farmer McKnight ARLINGTON--Rebecca Farmer McKnight, 94, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Mansfield, Texas, where she had lived for the past few months. SERVICE: She was laid to rest in a private service on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Rebecca was a longtime Arlington resident and member of First Baptist Church Arlington. She was born in Everman, Texas, on May 18, 1925, to parents, William Perry and Myrtle Mitchell Farmer. She was the great-granddaughter of George Preston "Press" Farmer and Jane Woody Farmer who settled in Tarrant County in 1849. Legend has it Press Farmer gave Fort Worth its "Panther City"" title by killing a panther on the present site of the Criminal Courts Building. Rebecca married her high school sweetheart, Kelly McKnight, in 1946. She worked in the office of their family business for almost 50 years. They had two children, Bill McKnight and Becky McKnight Muse. Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly McKnight; her parents; grandson, Kyle McKnight; sisters, Louise Norwood and Marie Gunter; brother, William Farmer; and son-in-law, Hershey Muse. SURVIVORS: Rebecca is survived by son, Bill and wife, Becky; daughter, Becky McKnight Muse; granddaughter, Leigh Ann McKnight Yeary and husband, Toby; and great-grandchildren, Sembree and Will Yeary.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020