Rebecca Frances Welch ARLINGTON -- Rebecca Frances Welch was born July 30, 1933 in McKinney, Texas to James Stanford Holliman and Julia Holliman and passed away on May 7, 2019, at the age of 85, in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home on Friday, May 10, 2019 with a funeral service on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. to conclude the services at Moore Memorial Gardens Rebecca was a fixture of First Baptist Church Arlington and her church's women's group where she was very loved. She would donated money, can goods, and periodically her time to Mission Arlington. Everyone that knew her was aware of her love for the Texas Rangers. It was an unspoken rule that people were not to disturb her during the games. If you were to call her during that time, she would tell you "The Rangers are playing." before she would hang up the phone. Rebecca also loved to read, but nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family. If you desire, in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in honor of Rebecca to Mission Arlington. SURVIVORS: Rebecca is survived by her daughter Melva June Welch Petrik and husband Louis C. Petrik, daughter Shirley Louise Welch Hinchliffe, grandchildren Louis C. Petrik, Jr. and wife Elizabeth Lynn, Stephen Dwayne Petrik and wife Sonja, Jeremy Alan Petrik and wife Rejeana, Windy Ann Gandy, Jack Charles Gandy and wife Bobbie, Misty Michelle McBride and husband Carlus, and Rebecca Dawn Stewart. She is also survived by 23 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and many other family members and numerous friends.

Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary