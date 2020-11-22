1/1
Rebecca Jane Riibe
1933 - 2020
Rebecca Jane Riibe
June 19, 1933 - November 18, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Rebecca Jane (Becky) Riibe, 87, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020. Becky was born in Brownwood, Texas to Nell and Granville Bagley on June 19, 1933.
At an early age her family moved to Eden, Texas where she worked in her father's drugstore. She graduated from Eden High school in 1950. She met Allen Riibe while he was stationed in Harlingen, Texas as an Air Force Cadet. They were married on June 23, 1955 in McAllen, Texas. Becky and Allen moved to Lincoln, Nebraska so Allen could complete his college degree at the University of Nebraska. After Allen's graduation they moved to Fort Worth to raise a family.
Becky was a devoted wife and mother who wore many hats in order to maintain a stable and nurturing home for her family. Becky was a longtime member of Western Hills United Methodist Church, active in many church organizations including Altar Guild, Fellowship Sunday school class and a 32-year dedicated volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
Visitation will be at Laurel Land Funeral Home and Memorial Park from 1 to 3 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, November 23 at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Becky is preceded in death by her husband Allen, parents Nell and Granville Bagley, sister-in-law Wilma Moderow and grandson Garen. Becky is survived by her three children: Kevin Riibe (Melinda); Karen Talley (Kenny); Kent Riibe; four grandchildren: Brandon, Bryce, Eric, and Sean; sister Betsy Ann Oliver; nieces: Paula Thorndill, Rebecca Lyn Thornbury, Debra Applewhite, Danise Moreland; and extended family.
The family would like to thank the caregivers for their help and kindness with Becky throughout these past few months. In addition, the family thanks an extended list of friends and neighbors for their encouragement, prayers, kind words and deeds which meant so much to Becky and to her family.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
NOV
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Our hearts are sadden at the death of a dear and close friend through the years. So many fond memories of Rebecca and Allen; the Collectors Club where Allen was our expert on nut crackers; the Tarrant County Historical Society where we enjoyed good meals at the local country clubs; we tried all the newly opened restaurants we could find as we just loved the camaraderie; we haunted all the antiques shops looking for an elusive treasure. Rebecca invited me to join the Rejebian Book Club, so much fun with her and her friends. When COVID-19 entered our world, our monthly lunches and all other activities were put on hold. Oh, how I have missed Rebecca these many months and will continue to hold her in my most precious memories. We still miss Allen and think of him often. Special folks; we were so fortunate to have had them both in our lives. To the Riibe family, we extend our deepest sympathy. Janice & Maurice Lambert
Janice Lambert
Friend
