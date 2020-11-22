Rebecca Jane RiibeJune 19, 1933 - November 18, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Rebecca Jane (Becky) Riibe, 87, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020. Becky was born in Brownwood, Texas to Nell and Granville Bagley on June 19, 1933.At an early age her family moved to Eden, Texas where she worked in her father's drugstore. She graduated from Eden High school in 1950. She met Allen Riibe while he was stationed in Harlingen, Texas as an Air Force Cadet. They were married on June 23, 1955 in McAllen, Texas. Becky and Allen moved to Lincoln, Nebraska so Allen could complete his college degree at the University of Nebraska. After Allen's graduation they moved to Fort Worth to raise a family.Becky was a devoted wife and mother who wore many hats in order to maintain a stable and nurturing home for her family. Becky was a longtime member of Western Hills United Methodist Church, active in many church organizations including Altar Guild, Fellowship Sunday school class and a 32-year dedicated volunteer with Meals on Wheels.Visitation will be at Laurel Land Funeral Home and Memorial Park from 1 to 3 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, November 23 at Greenwood Memorial Park.Becky is preceded in death by her husband Allen, parents Nell and Granville Bagley, sister-in-law Wilma Moderow and grandson Garen. Becky is survived by her three children: Kevin Riibe (Melinda); Karen Talley (Kenny); Kent Riibe; four grandchildren: Brandon, Bryce, Eric, and Sean; sister Betsy Ann Oliver; nieces: Paula Thorndill, Rebecca Lyn Thornbury, Debra Applewhite, Danise Moreland; and extended family.The family would like to thank the caregivers for their help and kindness with Becky throughout these past few months. In addition, the family thanks an extended list of friends and neighbors for their encouragement, prayers, kind words and deeds which meant so much to Becky and to her family.