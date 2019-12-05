|
Rebecca Keen Perez FORT WORTH--Rebecca Keen Perez passed away on Saturday Nov. 30, 2019. SERVICE: Funeral Service: Saturday, December 7 at 3:30 p.m. Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Becky was born on February 17, 1951 in Austin, to mother Mary Lois Roberts. She was later adopted by the man she called her father, Donald Eugene Keen. Becky was an outgoing, strong, courageous woman. She could make a friend anywhere. She could light up a room with her smile every time, and in that instant, people knew they were going to have a good time. Becky loved to listen to music and dance in the living room with literally anyone. She was honest a little too honest, but you knew that she spoke from the heart. She met the love of her life, John Perez, in 2001 and was happily married for 13 years. Blending our families, she ended up with six children and 18 grandchildren. She loved each and everyone of them as her own. SURVIVORS: husband, John Perez; stepmother, Linnie Keen; brother, Lex Keen; children, Rowdy Tomlinson, Meghan Finnell-Tomlinson and Sheila, Gilbert Perez, Julia Hernandez, Shirley Perez-Raso and Paul (Brandon), JB Perez and Tracy, Kim Perez, Yesenia Acosta and Casey, 18 grandchildren and numerous loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019