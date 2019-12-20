Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ruth "Becky" Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Ruth "Becky" Collins Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Ruth Collins FORT WORTH -- Rebecca "Becky" Ruth Collins, 83, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m., Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 1 p.m., Tuesday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday at Greenwood. Rebecca was born near Abilene on Sept. 7, 1936. She loved to travel, bowl, go dancing, and watching her children play sports. Becky was preceded in death by her son, Robert; and her great-granddaughter, Lillie. SURVIVORS: Those forever changed by the fullness of Becky's love include, husband of 66 years, Ralph C. Collins; children, Deborah, Don and William; grandchildren, Becca, William, Robert, Phillip, Jennifer and Joshua; and 15 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -