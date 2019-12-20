|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Ruth Collins FORT WORTH -- Rebecca "Becky" Ruth Collins, 83, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m., Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 1 p.m., Tuesday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday at Greenwood. Rebecca was born near Abilene on Sept. 7, 1936. She loved to travel, bowl, go dancing, and watching her children play sports. Becky was preceded in death by her son, Robert; and her great-granddaughter, Lillie. SURVIVORS: Those forever changed by the fullness of Becky's love include, husband of 66 years, Ralph C. Collins; children, Deborah, Don and William; grandchildren, Becca, William, Robert, Phillip, Jennifer and Joshua; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 20, 2019