Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Ruth McCoy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca Ruth McCoy Obituary
Rebecca Ruth McCoy FORT WORTH--Rebecca Ruth McCoy, a lifetime resident of Fort Worth, Texas, who recently reached the glorious age of 100, joined her Heavenly Father Sunday, March 31, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park, Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to Travis Avenue Baptist Church. Rebecca, daughter of William Ford and Ruth Wheeler McCoy, was a graduate of TCU and an active alumna. She worked most of her life as a federal employee, first for the Air Training Command during World War II, then as a budget analyst for the military office at General Dynamics, followed by the Federal Quarter Master, and finally for the FAA where she rose to a management role and was recognized as an outstanding employee for the FAA. Rebecca's life, however, was not all work, for she traveled broadly in the U.S. and abroad exploring her interests in culture, history, art and music. At home, Rebecca was a gardener, a member of the Kimbell Art Museum, and an active civic volunteer in her community. Even more important was her lifelong membership in Travis Avenue Baptist Church, and the Sanctuary Class there. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruth McCoy; her sisters, Gloria Padgett and Jean Bell; and her dear friend, Maurine Ramsey, and her niece, Diana Miley. SURVIVORS: Beloved nieces and nephews, Pamela Benson, Ruth Anne Walters, Karen Purl, Joan Livingston, Gay Brownlow, Ronnie Bell, Andy Padgett and Alan Padgett and their spouses; In addition, Rebecca has left behind 64 precious great- and great-grand nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More