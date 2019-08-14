Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Southcliff Baptist Church
4100 SW Loop 820
Fort Worth, TX
Reginald Conrad Phillips FORT WORTH--Reginald Conrad "Reggie" Phillips, 75, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Southcliff Baptist Church, 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Fort Worth Firefighters Charities, 3855 Tulsa Way, Fort Worth, 76107 or Rolling Hills Quail Research Foundation (www.quailresearch.org). Reggie was the firstborn of Phil and Betty Phillips. He was born and raised in Fort Worth, graduating from Poly High School. He worked for a short time at General Dynamics, then was hired by the Fort Worth Fire Department where he found his calling. He was fulfilled and challenged by his work, and retired after 32 years with the FWFD. Reggie was active in his church, Southcliff Baptist, and received great satisfaction from being a "go-to" fellow, helping those who needed assistance. He truly had a servant's heart for others. He was always working on a project - repairing the car, cultivating his garden, priming his snowmobiles for trips to Colorado, training his precious bird dogs for quail hunting trips in the fall and winter, and was a loyal and happy follower of his grandsons in their sports activities. SURVIVORS: Wife of 20 years, Jonasue; brother, Rick; daughter, Kris and P.J. Horton; son, Wayne and Tara Phillips; grandsons, Andrew, Tanner, and Brady; also a host of very special foreign exchange students.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019
