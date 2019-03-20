|
|
Reginald Walker Sr. FORT WORTH--Reginald Walker Sr., 60, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. SERVICE: Noon Friday at Metropolitan Church of Christ, 3201 Martin St. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: The mother of his children, Deborah Walker Martin (Michael); son, Reginald Jr. Marcus; daughters, Regina, Kimberly (Dante), Latoya; brother, Percy Jr.; sister, Linda; 11 grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019