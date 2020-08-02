Rena Winona Downey Howard EULESS--Rena Winona Downey Howard, 99, of Euless Texas, died peacefully at home Saturday, July 25, 2020. VISITATION: with social distancing and masks from 11 a.m.m to noon Satuday, Aug. 8, in the chapel of Brown, Owens and Brumley Family Funeral Home, 425 S Henderson, Fort Worth. Interment: Winona will be laid to rest beside her husband, Dan, at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville in a private ceremony. Arrangements are being handled by Brown, Owens and Brumley Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to Foundation Church, 505 W. Harwood, Euless, TX 76039 or Meals on Wheels. Winona, known by many of her friends as "Winnie," was born Feb. 28, 1921, to John Ezra and Rena Downey in Fayette, Mo. Winona was the youngest of seven children born and raised on the family farm. She attended a one-room school near her home and completed high school in Sedalia while living with her sister, Eva, and brother-in-law, Frank Lewis. While working at the People's Cafe in Rantoul, Ill., she met Dan Hallowell, an engineering student at the University of Illinois. They married in 1942 before he left to serve in World War II. They had four children before Dan's death in 1959. Winona and her children lived in Euless, Texas, where she later married James Copeland Howard in 1973. Winoa was a lifelong homemaker who was known for her beautiful garden and welcoming holiday feasts. An avid reader, she also loved to play games and made many of her children's clothes. Her faith was very important to her. Winona was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, her six siblings and one grandchild. SURVIVORS: Her children, Carol Greenwald (Jim), Kathy Knerr (Barry), Suellen Holm (Steve), Dan Hallowell (Wendie); stepdaughter, Joy Daniel (Bob); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson St., 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries