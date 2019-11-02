Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Renauld Saiani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renauld Saiani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renauld Saiani Obituary
Renauld (Renny) Saiani ARLINGTON - Renauld (Renny) Saiani, 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Renny was born on April 24, 1941 in Indiana, Pa. to Joseph and Rosella Mumau Saiani. SERVICE: Inurnment will take place at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. A Vietnam Veteran, Renny proudly served for 7 years in the US Air Force. He later went to work for Lockheed Martin as a MLRS Senior Engineering Manager and retired in 2010 after 41 years. In his spare time Renny enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting, but he loved the time spent with his family the most. Renny was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sheree. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan Saiani; son, Jeffrey Saiani; granddaughter, Sage Saiani; brother, Randy Saiani and wife, Betsy; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends all who will miss him dearly.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renauld's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -