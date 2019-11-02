|
|
Renauld (Renny) Saiani ARLINGTON - Renauld (Renny) Saiani, 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Renny was born on April 24, 1941 in Indiana, Pa. to Joseph and Rosella Mumau Saiani. SERVICE: Inurnment will take place at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. A Vietnam Veteran, Renny proudly served for 7 years in the US Air Force. He later went to work for Lockheed Martin as a MLRS Senior Engineering Manager and retired in 2010 after 41 years. In his spare time Renny enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting, but he loved the time spent with his family the most. Renny was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sheree. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan Saiani; son, Jeffrey Saiani; granddaughter, Sage Saiani; brother, Randy Saiani and wife, Betsy; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends all who will miss him dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019