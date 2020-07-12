Rene' Valtierra WEATHERFORD--Rene' Valtierra passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Road, Weatherford, Texas, 76086. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, White's Funeral Home, Weatherford. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, White's Funeral Home, Weatherford. Rene' was born Feb. 28, 1964, in Weatherford to Diego and Angela Rosas Valtierra. Rene' was a hard worker, and loved life. He was loved by all who knew him, he lit up a room with his smile and laughter, and greeted everyone with a smile, a handshake, and a hug. SURVIVORS: Parents, Diego and Angela; brother, Herman Valtierra; and niece, Jadin Marie. Rene's memory will also be treasured by the countless friends he made over the years, and his aunts, uncles nieces, and nephews.