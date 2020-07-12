1/1
Rene' Valtierra
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rene''s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rene' Valtierra WEATHERFORD--Rene' Valtierra passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Road, Weatherford, Texas, 76086. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, White's Funeral Home, Weatherford. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, White's Funeral Home, Weatherford. Rene' was born Feb. 28, 1964, in Weatherford to Diego and Angela Rosas Valtierra. Rene' was a hard worker, and loved life. He was loved by all who knew him, he lit up a room with his smile and laughter, and greeted everyone with a smile, a handshake, and a hug. SURVIVORS: Parents, Diego and Angela; brother, Herman Valtierra; and niece, Jadin Marie. Rene's memory will also be treasured by the countless friends he made over the years, and his aunts, uncles nieces, and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Stephen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 11, 2020
RENE' was sweet loving and caring he was a sweet heart .. TO EVERYONE AND THAT SMILE OF HIS MADE YR DAY ...
..ME AND RENE' WENT TO SCHOOL Together NOT IN the same grade at EVERMAN ISD ALONG WITH HIS BROTHER HERMAN .. Rest in peace RENE' .. U WILL BE MISSED BY FAMILY AND FRIENDS ...MY CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY VALTIERRA..
Teresa Leyva. "Corpus"
Classmate
July 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Jillian Pierce
Friend
July 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
megan rasmussen
Family
July 10, 2020
Rest In Peace Renee. You will always be cherished in our hearts.
Patricia Cantu Aspan
Family
July 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Amy Torres
July 10, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of a wonderful man. Rest Easy.
Go Rangers .
David Torres
Acquaintance
July 10, 2020
My beautiful cousin. I will truly miss you you always had that beautiful smile and the love you showed every day. I will always have you in my heart and prayers. I know you are now in heaven with all our loved ones. All I can say fly high beautiful angel. Rest in peace.
Natalie Cruz
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved