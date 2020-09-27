Rene Cadena
November 7, 1941 - September 24, 2020
Burleson, Texas - Rene Velasquez Cadena, 78, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Burleson, Texas. He was born November 7, 1941 in El Rancho Buena Vista, Nuevo León, Mexico to Jesus and Maria Del Refugio Cadena. Rene grew up in Snyder, Texas where he married Sara Soria on October 15, 1961. They were happily married for 58 years and celebrated their anniversary a few months later by vacationing in Madrid, Spain earlier this year. Rene was a member of Iglesia Bautista de Joshua. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, hunting, painting, writing poetry, and playing volleyball. Rene was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Maria Del Refugio Cadena; his brothers, Noe V. Cadena and Arnoldo V. Cadena; his sisters, Dora Elia V. Cadena and Rosaelia C Tijerina; his grandson, T.C. Cadena; and his son-in-law, Crespin Luna. Rene is survived by his wife, Sara of Burleson; his sons, Rene Cadena, Jr. and wife, Suzy of Joshua and Juan Cadena and wife, Annette of Burleson; his daughter, Celeste Luna of Fort Worth; his brothers, Alfredo V. Cadena of Fort Worth and Pablo V. Cadena of Fort Worth; his sister, Maria Graciela C. Olivades of San Antonio; his grandchildren, Christina O'Neal and husband, Jason, Rene Cadena, III and wife, Krisney, Christopher Cadena and wife, Rachel, Ariana Cadena, Elisa Martin and husband, Kody, and Marisa Cadena; his great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Isaac, Isabella, and Iliana O'Neal, Kason, Roman, and Kruze Cadena, Kylin, Ava, Christopher, Adelai, and Bjorn Cadena; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A visitation will be held at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home (518 S. W. Johnson Ave. Burleson, Texas) from 5 to 7pm on Monday, Sept 28. A funeral service will be held at Alsbury Baptist Church (500 NE Alsbury Blvd. Burleson, Texas) at 12pm on Tuesday, Sept 29. Burial will follow at Burleson Memorial Cemetery. Masks and 6 foot social distancing will be required at the funeral service, visitation, and burial. The funeral service will be streamed online. Visit alsburybaptist.com
and select either the Facebook or YouTube link on the homepage.