Reta Cockerham Friend Rayburn POINTBLANK--Reta Cockerham Friend Rayburn, 75, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation begins at 9:45 a.m., followed by the funeral at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis, Arlington, Texas. Interment follows in Isham Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas. Reta was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Grandview, Texas. Reta enjoyed the outdoors; she would find peace by making time to enjoy her passion of riding horses, fishing and even hunting. Reta also enjoyed music, especially country music, but her biggest love was her family and the time she spent with them. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and an adoring Nana and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. SURVIVORS: Reta is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, David S. Rayburn; children, Michael W. Friend, Peggy Reuter, Billy Friend, Ryan Rayburn, Nicholas Rayburn and Micah Regan; grandchildren, Cole Rollins, Kirbi Suddeth, Alec Reuter, Chris Friend, Logan Roberts, Sydney Friend and Breezy Darnell; great-grandchildren, Cooper Carter, Colt Suddeth, Kinley Rollins, Davie Rayburn, Judah Rayburn, Brailey, Blaze and Brylen Darnell; other family; and many friends.



