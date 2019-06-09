Reuel David Jentgen ARLINGTON--Reuel David Jentgen, 83, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Noon Saturday at Theater Arlington. Interment: Will be held privately for close family members in St. Alban's Episcopal Church Columbarium. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, those who desire to make memorial donations in memory of Reuel Jentgen may do so to the Episcopal Relief Foundation or UT Arlington Alumni Association Scholars Program. A Pilot Point, Texas, native and longtime resident of Pantego, Texas, Reuel was the son of Edward and Opal Jentgen. He was educated at the St. Thomas Parochial School, Pilot Point High School, and Arlington State College (now UTA). He served in the U.S. Navy as a sonar operator. His long and successful career in the aerospace industry saw him involved in numerous projects for General Dynamics and LTV Corporation, including the Scout Missile, which was responsible for placing many small satellites into orbit. Reuel was preceded in death by his brother, Arnold; sister, Lois; and his first wife, Judy. SURVIVORS: Wife of 23 years, Katherine Goodwin Jentgen; children, Laurel and Christine (Brian); Katherine's children, Chris (Stephanie) and Melissa (Brandon); grandson, Skyler; and fondly remembered by his sister, Lucy.



