Rex Dale Stephenson AZLE-Rex Dale Stephenson, 80, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, in Azleland Cemetery in Reno. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Biggers Funeral Home. Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mildred L. Stephenson, on June 24, 2016. SURVIVORS: His children, Jerry Thoms and his wife, Donna, Tim Stephenson, Debbie Rice and her husband, Chuck, Steve Stephenson and his wife, Shelley; 14 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 20, 2019
