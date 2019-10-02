Home

Rex Wintfred Moore Obituary
Rex Wintfred Moore BENBROOK--Rex Wintfred Moore fell asleep in Christ Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter's Orthodox Church, 7601 Bellaire Drive S, Fort Worth, Texas. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Peter's Classical School. Rex was born in Rutledge, Ala., April 22, 1938. Rex and Dee live in Fort Worth and attended St. Peter's Antiochian Orthodox Church as founding members. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 27 years of service and was employed with American Airlines for 28 years. Rex was preceded in death by a grandson, Richard "Richie" Killip of Fort Worth; and his parents, Edgar Hughes Moore and Lois May Moore of Crenshaw County, Ala. SURVIVORS: Wife, Sadie "Dee" Moore of Fort Worth, Texas, born in Greenville, Ala.; children, Mona Lisa Moore of Fort Worth, Scott W. Moore and wife, Terri Lee Moore, of Gun Barrel City, Texas, and Melodie Moore of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Clint and Tiffany Killip of Huntington Beach, Calif., Nicholas Moore of Mansfield, Laura Grace Moore of Mansfield and Christopher Moore of Fort Worth; and great-grandchild, Kevin Killip of Kemp, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019
