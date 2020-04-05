Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reyes Campos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reyes "Ray" Campos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reyes "Ray" Campos Obituary
Reyes "Ray" Campos FORT WORTH--Reyes "Ray" Campos passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private with close family. Ray was born March 30, 1940, in Hearne Texas. One of his favorite outdoor activities was to go fishing with his sons. His hobbies were working on classic cars, which he was an owner of one of his favorites, a red Chevy Corvair. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. He leaves behind family and friends who loved him very much. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Eduardo and Vicenta Campos; and son, Daniel Campos. SURVIVORS: Sons, Alfredo Campos and Joe Campos; daughters, Donna Campos and Lisa Cardenas; brothers, Tomas Campos and Pete Campos; grandchildren, Joshua, Ricky, Eric, Jesse, Adam, Selena, Erin and Steven; 11 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reyes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -