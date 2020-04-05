|
Reyes "Ray" Campos FORT WORTH--Reyes "Ray" Campos passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private with close family. Ray was born March 30, 1940, in Hearne Texas. One of his favorite outdoor activities was to go fishing with his sons. His hobbies were working on classic cars, which he was an owner of one of his favorites, a red Chevy Corvair. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. He leaves behind family and friends who loved him very much. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Eduardo and Vicenta Campos; and son, Daniel Campos. SURVIVORS: Sons, Alfredo Campos and Joe Campos; daughters, Donna Campos and Lisa Cardenas; brothers, Tomas Campos and Pete Campos; grandchildren, Joshua, Ricky, Eric, Jesse, Adam, Selena, Erin and Steven; 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020