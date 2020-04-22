Home

Reynaldo Garcia Jr. Obituary
Reynaldo Garcia Jr. FORT WORTH--Reynaldo Garcia Jr., 63, beloved husband, son, brother, father and friend, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Reynaldo was born May 15, 1956, to Reynaldo Garcia Sr. and Mary Ellen Garcia. He was a lifelong and dedicated Cowboys fan who went to every home game he could make it to over the past 25 years. Reynaldo was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Garcia; wife, Donna Jean Garcia; and granddaughter, Angelica Marie Castro. SURVIVORS: Father, Reynaldo Garcia Sr.; son, Reynaldo Garcia III; daughters, Jessica Lynn Castro (Stephen Hinojosa), Megan Michelle Garcia (Wellington Johnson II) and Amee (Max Martinez); grandchildren, Daniel Castro Jr., Donna Marie Garcia and Wellington Johnson III; brothers, James, Paul and Ben; sisters, Debra Ann Lara, Rose Marie Nunez and Veronica Aleman; great-aunt, Linda Martinez; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020
